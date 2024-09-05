Two, including an NRI, held for molesting woman

Kolkata: Two persons, including an NRI, were arrested for allegedly molesting a woman who is a singer by profession at a luxurious hotel on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.



According to sources, the complainant alleged that on Tuesday night she along with her friends went to the said hotel to celebrate her success in a music reality show.

The woman reportedly claimed that suddenly two men aged around 50 years started touching them. Even one of the accused tried to dance with the wife of one of her friends. Furthermore, the accused duo was also disturbing the woman who was singing at the said hotel.

Despite, the accused duo was asked to behave properly, they did not pay heed. Later the security personnel were informed. But the accused duo was advised by the security personnel to leave the spot. Meanwhile, the complainant informed the police. After a while police arrived and detained the accused duo. Later the woman lodged a complaint following which the accused men were arrested. Police are questioning the friends of the complainant and the hotel staff. The CCTV footage is also being checked.