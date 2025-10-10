Two hurt in rhino attack, nine injured by wild boar

Cooch Behar/Jalpaiguri: An early morning rhino attack in Subhash Palli under Pundibari Police Station left two people seriously injured. The Forest department tranquilised the animal and safely relocated it to Chilapata Forest.

Meanwhile, nine residents in Dhupguri were injured in a wild boar attack in Bamontari and Khuttimari villages, highlighting rising human-wildlife conflicts in flood-affected areas of North Bengal.

The displaced rhino had been swept away from the Jaldapara forest by the Torsa River on October 5, carried nearly 25 km into Cooch Behar during flooding. Multiple teams from Cooch Behar Forest Division and Jaldapara Wildlife Division monitored the animal. Hundreds of forest personnel, with support from local police and villagers, worked to ensure the safety of both the rhino and residents. Seven Kumki elephants were mobilised to guide the tired animal back to the forest, while public announcements were made to alert locals.

Resident Sushant Ghosh said: “Dilip Das (65) went out to watch a kirtan when the rhino attacked him and then Vibha Kar (85). Both were rushed to the hospital; Das is in critical condition.”

Asitabha Chatterjee, DFO of Cooch Behar Division, said: “The rhino was safely relocated with support from Jaldapara Wildlife and Buxa Tiger Reserve teams. Assistance will be provided to the injured family.”

Parveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara Wildlife Division, added: “The operation showcased remarkable coordination among forest staff, veterinary experts, police, and local communities.”

In a separate incident, nine people were injured when a wild boar attacked residents working in farmland on Friday morning in Madhya Khuttimari, Jhar Alta 2 Gram Panchayat. One seriously injured person was shifted to Jalpaiguri Medical College, three others to Dhupguri Subdivisional Hospital; the rest were treated and discharged. Resident Ulen Barman said: “A woman was attacked, and others were injured while trying to help her.” Police and forest officials responded promptly and began a search for the wild boar.