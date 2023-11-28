Two held with six deer antlers

Siliguri: The foresters of Ambari Range arrested two men with three pairs of deer antlers from Farabari-Nepali Basty area near Siliguri by posing as customers.



However, for the sake of investigation, the names of those arrested have not

been disclosed by the department.

According to sources, foresters were monitoring the smuggling cycle for the past few days.

On Monday, Alamgir Haque, the Range Officer and his companions contacted the arrested individuals in the guise of customers and went to Nepali Basti area where they arrested the duo with six deer antlers.

Alamgir Haque, the Range Officer said: “We had information about a ring linked to the sale of deer meat and smuggling of wildlife. We caught them and recovered the antlers. Further investigation is underway.”

Department sources said that out of the three pairs of sized antlers, one pair is more than two-and-a-half feet long. Smugglers planned to collect the three pairs and smuggle them.