Two held with heroin by STF

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed two persons and seized heroin worth around Rs 2 crore on Wednesday evening.



According to police, acting on a tip-off, cops were keeping a strict vigil on Maslandapur-Tentulia road in and around the Khaspur Kabristan area on Thursday evening when a motorcycle was spotted.

The rider and pillion were intercepted and searched. During the search, police found about two kg of heroin from them.

Later a case was registered at the Baduria police station and they were arrested.