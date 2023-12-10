Two held with elephant tusk

SILIGURI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) department apprehended two individuals with an elephant tusk valued at Rs 10 crore and 98 lakh on the Rajdhani Express Train at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on Sunday.



The recovered tusk weighed 7 kg. The accused, identified as Soleman Khan and Ratan Goyala from Assam, were smuggling the tusk to Varanasi. When presented at Siliguri Court on Sunday, the judge denied their bail plea and remanded them to 14 days of jail custody. DRI has initiated an investigation.