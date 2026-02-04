Two held with cannabis worth about Rs 80L

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has seized nearly 300 kg of cannabis worth about Rs 80 lakh from Barasat on Sunday.



According to sources, the STF officials were tipped off that a consignment of cannabis would be coming to the Barasat area from North Bengal. Accordingly, on Sunday afternoon, police personnel were keeping a strict vigil at the Moyna area in Barasat.

After a few hours, the truck was spotted and subsequently intercepted. During a search of the truck, initially STF officer found sacks full of vegetables. Meanwhile, on suspicion, some sacks were opened, and the vegetables were removed.

This time, cops found the cannabis wrapped in packets under the vegetables. After checking all the sacks, the police found 296 kg of cannabis in the truck. After observing all the legal formalities, police seized the cannabis and arrested the driver, identified as Mahesh Kumar Yadav of Baka in Bihar, along with the helper, identified as Swapan Kumar Roy of New Barrackpore.