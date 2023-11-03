Two held with 3 deer antlers worth Rs 1 cr

Siliguri: Two smugglers were arrested with three deer antlers from the Bagdogra area by the Special Operation Group of and Bagdogra police of Siliguri Metropolitan on Thursday night.

The accused have been identified as Govinda Mandal, a resident of Ambari in Jalpaiguri and Pritam Roy, a resident of Birpara in Alipurduar.

The estimated market value of seized antlers was about

Rs 1 crore.

The Court rejected their bail plea and remanded them for three days when they were produced at the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Friday.

Harekrishnan PJ, the Divisional Forest Officer of Kurseong forest range said: “They had a plan to sell those antlers in Siliguri. An investigation is underway.”