Two held while selling ‘charas’ dressed as monks

Kolkata: In a successful raid, Kolkata Police has arrested two persons wearing apparels like monks with narcotic substance ‘charas’ from Sovabazar ferry ghat area on Thursday.

According to sources, police were recently tipped off about some people selling ‘charas’ in the Sovabazar area. While gathering more information about the suspects, cops came to know that two persons disguised as monks sell the narcotic substance around the Sovabazar ferry ghat area under jurisdiction of North Port Police Station. Accordingly, a police team disguised as devotees were keeping a strict vigil in and around the area from Thursday morning. Around 2:35 pm, cops spotted two monks moving suspiciously.

After a while, cops disguised as devotees approached the monks with folded hands and offered their respect and asked for blessings. Suddenly, one of the monks opened his eyes partially as a sign and gave charas to the cop in disguise. Immediately, the other police personnel waiting nearby surrounded the accused duo.

During a search of their belongings, police found about 550 gram charas. Accordingly, after observing all the legal formalities, including a videography, the narcotic substance was seized and the duo identified as Shib Shankar Ojha of Bowbazar and Arpan Mallick of Burrabazar were arrested.