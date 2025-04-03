Two held in teens death case; booked under POCSO

Siliguri: The case of a 14-year-old minor girl’s death has taken a shocking turn as fresh revelations contradict initial reports.

Two individuals, including her 19-year-old friend Rohit Roy and another minor boy (14 years), have been arrested in connection with the crime. Contrary to earlier claims that the incident took place in a forest, neighbors of the accused have alleged that the minor was murdered inside Roy’s house while he was intoxicated.

The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, The accused were produced at Jalpaiguri Court and the Juvenile court on Wednesday. Rohit has been remanded to 7 days of police custody and the minor was sent to children’s home. On Tuesday afternoon, the minor victim, a resident of an area under New Jalpaiguri Police Station, informed her family that she was going to Tinbatti to have biryani with her friends.

Hours later, Rohit called one of her family members, claiming she had been found unconscious in a forested area near Uttarkanya. Upon being asked to bring her home, he transported her in a vehicle, accompanied by the minor accused. When she was taken to Siliguri District Hospital, doctors declared her brought dead. Eyewitness Anjali Mondal stated: “Rohit carried the girl out of his house in front of me. Her body had turned yellow and I suspected she was already dead.” Another neighbor, added: “Rohit was heavily drunk that day.

The girl had been visiting his house frequently and six months ago, we warned his family about their relationship. That day, when Rohit was taking her away, I noticed bruises on his face. He said she was drunk... I strongly believe he killed her.” Rakesh Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed the charges, stating: “A case has been initiated under murder and POCSO Act. Further investigation is ongoing.” A team from the forensic department went to Rohit’s house on

Wednesday evening.