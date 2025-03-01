Two held in separate cases of sexual assault on minor girls

Kolkata: Two persons have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents of sexual assault on minor girls at Rajarhat and Madhyamgram in North 24-Parganas.

In the Rajarhat case, the offender has been luring a 12-year-old hailing from a poor family with the promise of food and has been committing sexual abuse on her.

The police have arrested the victim’s neighbour Abul Hussain Midde (40) for committing the crime. Midde would often take the girl along with him and his parents allowed the same in good faith as he was their neighbour. However, the girl suddenly fell ill on Friday and her parents realised that she was suffering from a sense of apprehension. On being questioned, she narrated the entire story. During the investigation, the sleuths learnt that Midde would take the 12-year-old to some secluded place luring her with some food and would commit sexual abuse. He had also threatened her with dire consequences if she opened up.

The girl has been subjected to such torture for some three odd months and she did not open up in fear.

On being informed of the shameful crime, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the Rajarhat Police Station and Midde was arrested.

In another incident, a Madhyamik examinee was raped in a rented house at Saradapally area under Madhyamgram Municipality. The offender has also been blackmailing the girl of making her nude video viral if she opened up on the matter.

As per the victim’s version, the youth took the victim to a rented property and committed the crime. Another person made a video of the same and the victim was threatened that if she informed anyone, the same would be circulated on social media.

However, the video went viral on Friday night.

One of the two persons who were present at the time of the crime has been arrested by the police. The second person is absconding.

The victim’s family members and her neighbours have demanded harsh punishment.