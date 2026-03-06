Two held in Delhi for Howrah promoter murder

Kolkata: Two prime accused in the murder of a promoter in Pilkhana, Howrah, were arrested from Delhi on Thursday morning.



The accused have been identified as Harun Khan and Rafakat Hossain alias Rohit. On Thursday morning, a team of the Howrah City Police, with assistance from the local police in Delhi, arrested the duo.

They are being brought to Howrah on transit remand, after which they will be handed over to the CID.

On the morning of February 25, the victim, identified as Shaufique Khan, was shot dead by the duo. CCTV footage showed Shaufique speaking to Harun while Rafakat stood behind the promoter. After a brief conversation, Rafakat allegedly fired the first shot at Shaufique’s head.

When the promoter collapsed on the road and became unresponsive, the duo fired multiple rounds at him before fleeing.

Investigators later learnt that Harun and Rafakat had fled to the Jorasanko area in Kolkata, where they met Md Bilal. The two accused allegedly dumped the firearms there and were given shelter by Bilal, who later helped them leave the city.

During the initial investigation, the Howrah City Police were unable to trace the accused. Meanwhile, following a request from Shaufique’s family, the State government transferred the case to the CID. However, the Howrah City Police continued to assist the CID in the investigation.

Police later learnt that the accused had fled from Kolkata to Bihar and subsequently travelled to Delhi, where they were hiding near Jama Masjid.

Earlier, police had arrested three persons, including Bilal, for allegedly providing shelter to the accused and helping them escape. Investigators suspect that Harun had targeted Shaufique over a personal rivalry.