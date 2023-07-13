Two held from MP in robbery case

Two people have been apprehended from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh (MP) in connection with the robbery which took place in an automobile showroom at Matigara area in Siliguri.

The arrested have been identified as Rohit Chauhan (21) and Raja Jogi (21). Both are residents of MP. The duo were booked under section 395 IPC and produced before the Siliguri Court on Thursday.

The Court remanded them to 10 days of police custody. According to the police sources, the accused are the members of a gang — ‘Padri Gang’ which has conducted robberies in different parts of the country.

At least Rs 10,000, two mobile phones and a four-wheeler, which was used in the robbery, have been recovered.

Shuvendra Kumar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) said: “This gang has 10 members. Our special

team arrested two members from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. They have

been brought to Siliguri on transit remand.

Further investigation is underway.”

On June 30, the robbery took place at the showroom, where robbers fled with a digital locker with about Rs 24 lakh cash in it.