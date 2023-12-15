Two held for taking loan worth more than Rs 5L using forged documents

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly obtaining a loan using forged documents on Wednesday night from a flat in Dum Dum.



The accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM Court on Thursday and have been remanded to police custody for six days.

According to sources, in July, a representative of a finance company lodged a complaint that a man identified as Atanu Halder had taken a loan worth over Rs 5 lakh but was not repaying the same as per the rules.

Also the finance company found that the documents submitted to them were false.

After the information surfaced, the said finance company through some channel came to know that another loan of Rs 10 lakh was obtained in the same name using forged documents from another finance company. During the probe, police found that Halder’s documents were forged by some other fraudsters and the loans were obtained on the basis of the said documents.

Later police traced the money trail through the bank account where the disbursed money was credited.

On Wednesday night, two accused identified as Bhaskar Mondal alias Max and Sourav Goswami were picked up from a flat at Navapally in Dum Dum. The flat was taken on rent by Mondal. Police have seized five mobile phones, 17 debit cards and several other things from their possession.