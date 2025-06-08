Two held for stealing gold jewellery from store in Nagerbazar

Kolkata: Two women were caught red-handed while stealing gold jewellery from a store in Nagerbazar on Saturday night. According to the shop owner, two women came to his shop on Saturday night. While going through the jewellery, they hid two gold rings and a locket while the employee was busy fetching other jewellery items for them. After a while, despite the women being shown many products, they did not find any of the items suitable. Watching their suspicious behaviour, the employee doubted their intentions. The employee kept the women busy while engaging in conversation with them as he examined the CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the employee spotted that one of the women allegedly put the jewellery inside her apparels. Immediately, cops were informed and upon reaching the store, the cops detained the women. After the jewellery was recovered from them, the accused duo were arrested on the charges of theft. Stealing jewellery on the pretext of pretending to buy is an old style crime. Police are investigating to find out if these two women are part of any racket.