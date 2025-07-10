Two held for ‘sexual harassment’ of minor

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the cops of Netaji Nagar Police Station for sexually harassing a minor for two years between 2022 and 2024.

According to sources, on July 8, a woman lodged a complaint alleging that two persons had sexually harassed her on the pretext of arranging a chance in the film industry.

At the time of the harassment, the complaint was minor. It is alleged that the duo forced the victim to open her dress.

Later, the accused clicked her nude pictures and also touched her body with ulterior motives.

As soon as the complaint was lodged, a case was registered under necessary sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the two accused identified as Neha Ansari alias Khatoon and Saidul Islam were arrested from a flat in Netaji Nagar.

They were produced at the Alipore Court with a prayer for their police remand. After the hearing, the court granted police custody of the accused duo till July 14.