Two held for raping woman in Pragati Maidan area

Kolkata: Two youths were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Pragati Maidan area inside a car on Sunday. According to sources, the victim reportedly went out with a friend on Sunday evening.

Two more youths joined the woman and her friend from Panchanantala area. The three accused along with the victim woman boarded a car and went to an abandoned area in Dhapa where the woman was allegedly raped by the trio. Later, the woman was dumped beside the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass and the accused youths fled. The victim somehow managed to return home and on Monday lodged a complaint at the Pragati Maidan Police Station. However, the woman failed to locate the actual spot in Dhapa rea where she was raped. Immediately, police registered a FIR on charges of gangrape and nabbed two accused persons. Meanwhile, the woman’s medical test was conducted at NRS Hospital. The third accused is still on the run and police are trying to track him down. The arrested duo was produced at the Alipore Court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody for 10 days.