Two held for duping CBI constable

Kolkata: Two people were arrested from Naihati by Bidhannagar North Police Station on Friday evening for duping a CBI constable of Rs 22,980.



The accused were identified as Vishal Chowdhury and Sunny Paswan. They were produced at Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Court on Saturday.

According to sources, the constable had booked a cab from an app cab company. It was claimed that extra money was deducted from his account. Looking to file a complaint, he called a customer care number and spoke with the accused, who claimed to be associated with the app cab.

It has been alleged that the accused assured him of a refund and asked for account details as well as OTP. Thereafter, Rs 22,980 was allegedly deducted from his account. The victim filed a complaint with the Bidhannagar North Police Station in September, acting on which the two accused were arrested. According to police sources, one of the accused person’s accounts reflected transactions of similar amounts on the alleged day.