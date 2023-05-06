Two held for duping aspirant of about Rs 69K on pretext of offering teaching job

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Friday for allegedly duping a job-seeker worth Rs 69,000 on the pretext of offering employment as a Mathematics teacher for a reputed online education platform.



The accused persons, identified as Sougata Saha of Jagaddal and Shreyashi Chakraborty of Noapara, were produced at the Bankshall Court and were remanded to police custody till May 18.

According to police, About two months ago, the complainant saw an advertisement for a Mathematics teacher on a social media platform.

A mobile number was mentioned in the advertisement as well for contact.

The victim had called on the given number and the caller told him to sent some documents and deposit Rs 69,000 to a bank account. Accordingly the complainant deposited the amount in four instalments at a bank account that was given by the fraudsters. But he did not get any job

. When the youth tried to contact on the said mobile number it was found unreachable.

On March 8 a complaint was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station.

During probe cops on Friday morning conducted raids at the houses of the accused duo and nabbed them. Police also seized several electronic gadgets and a bank passbook.