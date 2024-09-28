Two held for alleged molestation of students

Siliguri: The police of New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) Station have arrested two people on the allegations of molesting school students in a school in Fulbari.



The accused have been identified as Khairul Islam and Mohammad Tahijul. Both are residents of Siliguri.

According to sources, the school authorities called temporary cleaning workers to clean the school premises on Thursday. Accordingly, both went to the school.

While conducting the cleaning work, the two allegedly molested about three to four girl students during the tiffin hour.

After the classes resumed, the students complained to their teachers. The teachers detained the two inside the school and informed the police. Immediately, the police rushed to the spot and took the two to the police station.

Later, a parent of one of the students who studies in class five, lodged a written complaint at the police station, based on which the police arrested them. Charged under POCSO, the duo were produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Friday.

The Headmaster of the school said: “Such incidents have never happened in our school before. The culprits should be punished severely.”