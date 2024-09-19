Two held after abusing women police personnel during hosp patrol

JALPAIGURI: On Tuesday night, two men were arrested from the Mother and Child Hub of Government Medical College Hospital in Jalpaiguri for verbally abusing a female police officer during a patrol. The men, who are employees of a Public Works Department (PWD) contractor, were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.



Following a recent security incident at RG Kar Hospital, police have intensified night patrols across both large and small hospitals in the district. As part of these increased security measures, a team of female police officers from the District Police’s Winners Team was patrolling the Mother and Child Hub when the altercation occurred. The two men allegedly confronted the officers, making derogatory remarks and questioning their authority.

The female officers promptly reported the incident to Kotwali Police Station. The police responded swiftly, arresting the individuals and transporting them to the station. Kalyan Khan, MSVP of the Medical College Hospital, condemned the incident, stating: “Such behavior is completely unacceptable. The matter has been reported to the directorate, and strict action will be taken against the individuals involved.”

Kotwali Police Station inspector-in-charge, Sanjay Dutta, confirmed the details, noting: “The two men were under the influence of alcohol and were asked to leave by the patrolling team, which led to their outburst. They were arrested and brought to the police station, where they were released on bail this morning.”