Two groups clash over control of parking lot

Kolkata: A clash broke out between two groups of people over control of the parking lot outside of the Shalimar Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.



On Saturday, a toto driver was assaulted over parking of his battery-operated vehicle along with some promoting-related issues. On Sunday afternoon, a clash broke out outside of the Shalimar Railway Station over two groups of people involved in promoting. It is alleged that both the groups want to dominate the area for construction materials supply and control of the parking lot. None of the group members were ready to let go of their power. Several vehicles were vandalised. Later, a few houses and a club were also vandalised.

Police along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrived and controlled the situation. Sources informed that about seven people have been arrested in connection with the clash and the vandalism.