Two footballers from Ghana arrested on charges of rape sent to judicial custody

kolkata: Two footballers from Ghana along with a woman from Mizoram were arrested by the cops of New Town police station on charges of rape and other allegations on Saturday.



The accused persons were produced at the Barasat Court on Sunday and have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to sources, the victim woman is a resident of New Town. About a week ago she sought financial help from the accused woman identified as Liza who was her neighbour. Loiza allegedly assured the woman of help and took the victim to a house in the Picnic Garden area where the two other accused persons identified as Majes Juta and Christopher were present.It is alleged that the footballer duo sexually assaulted the woman and Liza allegedly helped them. The woman somehow managed to return home and on May 19 she lodged a complaint at the New Town police station. During the probe, cops nabbed the trio on Saturday.