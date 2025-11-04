Two firms to get 149 acres of industrial land in Jhargram

Kolkata: The state’s standing committee on industry and infrastructure on Monday approved allotment of 149.64 acres of industrial land in Jhargram to Captain Industries India Pvt Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd on a freehold basis for new projects. The land, owned by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), is located at Suknibas and Ghagrasole mouzas. State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee said guidelines for freehold transfer will be strictly followed, and the move reflects growing investor confidence in Bengal’s industrial climate.

Officials added that demand for freehold land has increased, as it offers greater flexibility and higher value than leasehold plots.