Two fire incidents reported in city, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread at Patipukur and Nizam Palace after two incidents of fire took place Tuesday morning.



According to sources, early on Tuesday around 4:30 am, a fire broke out at a godown full of papers and cardboard at Michel Colony in Patipukur.

Local residents spotted the smoke and the flames following which the fire brigade and police were informed. Within moments, five fire tenders were pressed into action. Later five more were called in.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

After almost three hours, the fire was controlled.

It is suspected that the fire had broken out due to a short circuit. No injury

was reported.

Meanwhile, around 10 am on Tuesday, a fire broke out on the sixth floor of an 11-storied building inside the Nizam Palace where the servants’ quarter is located.

While the staff of the Nizam Palace started dousing the flames, three fire tenders were sent to the spot.

At around 10:30 am the fire was doused. Police informed that the fire was caused due to an electrical disorder which gutted one room. No one was injured in the incident.