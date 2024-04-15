Two Express trains from Malda Town to Bhatinda to be extended

Kolkata: Two Express trains from Malda Town to Bhatinda will be extended till Balurghat starting from April 15 and April 16 respectively with stoppages at Eklakhi and Buniadpur stations.

The two trains include the tri-weekly Malda Town to Bhatinda Express and another Express on the same route which run four

days a week. The expansion will be a boon to the Balurghat community providing easier access to key destinations along the route. Moreover, the Balurghat residents will have direct connectivity to Malda Town and Bhatinda, streamlining travel and fostering economic growth in the region.

13483 and 13413 Balurghat-Bhatinda Express will leave Balurghat at 5 pm and arrive at Malda Town at 7:25 pm and both the trains will arrive at Buniadpur and Eklakhi at 5:47 pm and 6:35 pm respectively and stop

for 2 minutes. 13484 and 13414 Bhatinda-Balurghat Express will leave Malda Town at 6:50 am to reach Balurghat at 9:15 am and both the trains will arrive at Eklakhi and Buniadpur at 7:10 am and 7:50 am respectively and stop for two minutes.

Timings between Malda Town and Bhatinda of both the trains will remain the same.