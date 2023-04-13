Two English medium madrasas to come up in Malda district

malda: Two new English medium madrasas (schools) are going to be set up in Malda. Kaliachak and Chanchal will be the blocks where these two schools will come up. One such school has already come up at Chandanpark area in English Bazar block.



Both the schools require an acre of land each for the building and the school compound. A fund of Rs 3 crore 50 lakh has been allotted for each of the institutions to be built in minority populated areas.

These schools are being funded and will be imparting education as per the rules of the education department of the Government of West Bengal.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “Initiatives have been taken to set up two new English Medium schools in Malda as per the decision of the state government. The schools will be functional from the next academic session with class five first. Then every year there will be a new class added to the schools.”

The search for the land for setting up the institutions has started. Once the land is finalised, construction work will commence. At the initial stage guest teachers will be taking classes. The schools will have permanent teachers thereafter. The institutions are expected to impart high quality education.