Two engines pressed into action to douse NRS fire

Kolkata: Tension spread at NRS Medical College and Hospital on Saturday morning after smoke was found billowing out of the cardiology department. No injuries were reported.



The hospital staff members spotted the smoke at around 8.20 am and informed the fire brigade. The staff members could not, however, trace the source of the fire.

The incident triggered panic among the patients and their family members alike. Two fire tenders were pressed into action and doused the flame and the situation was brought under control.

It was initially assumed that the incident might have been triggered due to electrical issues.

A team of CESC reached the spot to examine electrical wires.

As a precautionary measure, the hospital authorities kept the Cath Lab of the cardiology department closed in the morning to avert any untoward incidents as the area was filled with smoke.

According to the preliminary investigation, it was suspected that an electrical short circuit might have triggered a minor fire.

A probe has been initiated. There was no report of any major damages in the fire.