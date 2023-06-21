Two elephants die from lightning strike in Jalpaiguri

The carcasses of two wild elephants were found in section 14 area of the Bamandanga tea plantation in Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri.

On Wednesday morning, tea garden workers found the lifeless bodies lying in the Daina riverbed area adjacent to the tea garden and immediately reported the incident to the forest department.

Foresters from the Nathua range along with Range Officer Ramkumar Pal from the Maraghat range, arrived at the scene upon receiving the news.

According to the forest department, on Wednesday, the carcasses were found of a male and a female adult elephant.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted on the carcasses. Reports stated that they had died on being struck by lightning. Reports also revealed that the female elephant was pregnant.

Forest records state that in the year 2007, 5 elephants had died on being struck by lightning in Buxa. Similarly, in 2018 3 rhinoceros died on being struck by lightning at Gorumara.

Ajit Munda, a resident of the local Bamondanga village, stated: “Throughout the year, there has been regular elephant movement in the area due to the nearby Daina forest. Last night, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning forced villagers to remain indoors. Although elephants entered the area during the rainfall, they did not cause any harm. This morning, when villagers went to the Dina River for their routine work, they discovered the two elephants lying dead.”

The news of the elephants’ demise quickly spread among the locals, prompting many residents to gather. Some paid tribute to the fallen elephants by offering flowers