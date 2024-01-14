Two dogs of Kolkata Police Dog Squad win positions

Kolkata: Two dogs of the Kolkata Police (KP) Dog Squad secured winning positions in multiple events of the 183th, 184th and 185th Championship Dog Show recently organised at Vivekananda Park.



German Shepherd Milee and her handler Constable Pratik Satpati, and Golden Retriever Coral handled by Constable Kabindra Lama participated at the dog show organised by Calcutta Kennel and Athletic Club on January 11. While Milee secured second position in the obedience test pre-beginner category and first overall, Coral stood second in the beginner category and third overall, according to a post shared by Kolkata Police on their Facebook page.

Kolkata Police have procured 11 puppies from Chandigarh recently, which includes seven Labradors, two Dobermans and two Golden Retrievers. According to sources, each of the 11 puppies were procured for the cost of Rs 35,000 approximately.

Apart from the fresh procurement, two other dogs are undergoing training to sniff out human life amid natural calamities, at Cuttack in Odisha. Also, a crime tracker dog which is undergoing training in Chandigarh will be in the city by January 28. Once all the canines complete their training, the total number in the Kolkata Police dog squad will be 40.