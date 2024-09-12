Two dead, two hurt in electrocution incidents

RAIGANJ: Two electrocution incidents in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning resulted in two deaths and left two others



seriously injured.

In the first incident, Md Mirajul (32) lost his life, and another young man, Lal Mahammad, sustained severe injuries in a field at Malipara, under the jurisdiction of Karandighi Police Station. The two were returning from fishing in a nearby pond when they accidentally came in contact with an exposed electrical cable in a cucumber field. The incident claimed Mirajul’s life instantly, while Lal Mahammad was rushed to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, where he remains under treatment. According to local police, the farm owner had left the open cable unattended, leading to the tragedy.

In a separate incident, Astami Debsharma (30) died in her home in Mahinagar, located in Anantapur GP under Kaliyaganj Police Station, after she was electrocuted by a faulty table fan. Another family member, Krishna Debsharma, also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care, confirmed a Kaliyaganj

police official.