Two dead, many fall sick after eating food to celebrate Lakshmi Puja

At least two persons died and many fell sick after eating ‘khichuri’ after Lakshmi Puja at Rajnagar Chhoto Bazar area of Birbhum.

According to sources, on Sunday villagers had gathered after Lakshmi Puja to have food cooked in a community kitchen.

After eating the food, all of them returned and since night, one by one started falling sick. It is alleged that initially the information was not revealed outside of the area. But since Monday when more people started falling sick, the situation became alarming. Villagers reportedly claimed that two persons had died already.

Later several people were admitted to the Suri Super Specialty Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the food somehow got contaminated which all of them ate and subsequently fell sick.