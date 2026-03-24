Two dead in North Dinajpur over SIR stress

Raiganj: On the eve of the publication of the first supplementary voter list, two persons allegedly died of heart attacks triggered by anxiety over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the last 24 hours in North Dinajpur district. The incidents were reported from Goalpokhar and Chopra areas. Family members of the deceased blamed stress arising from their names being placed under “adjudication” in the voter list for their untimely deaths.



In Goalpokhar, Abdul Hadi (49), a resident of Malkunda village under Shapur-I Gram Panchayat, died at his residence on Monday morning. According to family sources, Hadi and four other members of his family were marked under adjudication despite submitting necessary documents during hearings.

His elder brother, Mojibur Rahaman, alleged that Hadi had been under severe mental stress ever since this.

“He was worried that his family might be forced out of the country. He repeatedly spoke about it. The SIR process is responsible for his death,” he said.

In a similar incident in Chopra, Jahangir Alam (34) of Jankigauchh village under Ghinnigaon Gram Panchayat also died of a suspected heart attack on Sunday night.

His family said that he had been in deep anxiety as his name, along with those of his parents, wife, and two children, was placed under adjudication despite his inclusion in the 2002 electoral roll.

Locals stated that Alam frequently visited the Booth Level Officer (BLO) seeking clarity on his status. Sarafat Khan, BLO of Booth No. 141, said: “He often came to me for updates. I assured him that his name might appear in the supplementary list, but he remained tense.”

Alam’s wife, Noorbanu Begum, said the family has been left devastated and added: “My husband was the sole bread earner. His death is a bolt from the blue. We seek financial assistance from the government.”

The incidents come amid heightened anxiety across West Bengal, where nearly 60 lakh voters were placed under adjudication during the SIR process, leaving many uncertain about their electoral status.

Meanwhile, district authorities in North Dinajpur have stepped up security measures ahead of the publication of the list.

District Magistrate Vivek Kumar stated that all Block Development Officers have been instructed to remain alert and both police and central forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.