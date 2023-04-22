Two dead after accidental fall inside oil tanker at Tiljala

Kolkata: Two persons died after an accidental fall inside an oil tanker at a soap factory at 7, Tiljala Road on Saturday late afternoon.



The deceased have been identified as Loganathan who happens to be a resident of Bengaluru and one Kartik Halder, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas. According to police sources, Loganathan was trying to measure the level of oil inside the tanker when he slipped and fell into it.

The tanker was loaded with neem oil. Halder, who happened to be the driver of the tanker tried to rescue him but he also suffered the same fate.

A team from the Fire and Emergency Services department along with disaster management rushed to the spot upon hearing the news. The firemen used a ladder to climb up to the tanker and after two and half hours managed to fish out the two bodies, a probe has been initiated.