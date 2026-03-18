Two-day ‘Siliguri Lit Fest’ on Mar 20, 21

Siliguri: To promote literature, language, and cultural engagement among students and the younger generation, the Siliguri Literary Society is set to organise a two-day “Siliguri Lit Fest” in the city under the theme “Borders and Boundaries: Exploring the Frontier of Literature”. The event will be held on March 20 and 21 at a city hotel.



This year’s theme, “Borders and Boundaries: Exploring the Frontier of Literature,” will serve as the central focus of discussions and sessions.

Eminent poets and writers such as Arun Kamal, Sanjukta Dasgupta, Kalyani Thakur Charal and Yashodhara Ray Chaudhuri are expected to grace the occasion along with participants from different parts of Bengal. Sewanti Ghosh, Vice-President of the organisation, said that along with literary discussions, several panel discussions on diverse topics will be organised.

“School students will actively participate in the programme so that they can develop a deeper understanding of literature. Literary works in Bengali, Hindi, English, and Nepali languages will be featured,” she added.