Two-day SBI Home Loan Carnival 2024 concludes

KOLKATA: Everyone aspires to own their dream home, and the State Bank of India (SBI) has successfully ignited the dreams of people across the country. The two-day mega Home Loan Carnival 2024 organised by SBI in association with Millennium Post, concluded on Friday with immense enthusiasm and excitement at the Taltala, EEDF Ground in the city.



The event featured prominent real estate giants and city builders like NK Realtors, Merlin, and Siddha. They played a crucial role in assisting potential homebuyers with insights into desirable locations and navigating the home loan process.

During the event, SBI reassured buyers that the home buying process was financially secure by offering a range of financing options.

During the inauguration, Prem Anup Sinha, chief general manager, SBI, Kolkata Circle, mentioned how SBI has consistently been the most trusted bank and the preferred choice of home buyers in India. He emphasised that even builders find reassurance when SBI is involved in the launch of any real estate project. “Our home loan product is best in the industry, be it in terms of interests, charges,” he said.

Debashish Kumar, MLA, Rashbehari Assembly Constituency, also extended his support to the event and said how such fairs play a crucial role in providing people with information about various real estate projects and guiding them through the procedures involved in securing a loan from the bank. “Such initiatives help establish a link between the bank and the buyer,” he said.