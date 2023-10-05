Two-day Jangalmahal literature fest in Midnapore from Oct 7

KOLKATA: Come October 7, a two-day Jangalmahal literature festival in Midnapore is set to begin. State Education Minister Bratya Basu, also chairman of Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi, alongside Water Resources Investigation and Development minister Manas Bhunia and minister Birbaha Hansda will be present at the inauguration on Saturday in Midnapore.



The literary festival, which carries the theme ‘Kabitar Palash, Godhyer Simul,’ will feature around 80 stalls representing the Jangalmahal region, which includes areas from West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia districts. Renowned authors and literary figures from the region will also take part in the event.

With a diverse range of activities, including poetry discussions and literary sessions, this two-day event will host an impressive lineup of over 239 poets and authors. The fest serves as an opportunity for emerging writers from the Jangalmahal region.

On the second day, special discussions will feature literary luminaries such as Subodh Sarkar, Srijato, Pracheta Gupta, and more. The two-day festival will include the participation of 30 Adivasi writers, including eight women poets, making it a diverse and inclusive celebration of literature.