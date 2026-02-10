Two-day certificate course: KMC imparts training on carbon reduction

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Monday, launched a two-day certificate course on ‘Net Zero Emission and Carbon Credit’ to help participants translate climate commitments into actionable solutions in areas such as urban planning, waste management, energy efficiency, transport and green infrastructure.



The training programme, to be conducted by environmental experts, has been initiated by the Environment and Heritage Department of the KMC. A total of 44 participants have enrolled and have been divided into two batches to ensure effective training. The sessions will be held on February 10 and 11, after which participants will receive certificates.

“The total number of participants is 44, and to ensure proper training they have been divided into two batches. The duration of the programme will be two days, following which certificates will be issued,” said Swapan Samaddar, Member, Mayor-in-Council, Environment and Heritage Department, KMC.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who formally launched the initiative, said participants should not view the programme merely as a certificate course. “You should pledge to serve mankind by taking responsibility for spreading awareness about the importance of curbing pollution for conservation of the environment,” he said. The training will cover both theoretical and practical aspects and will be provided free of cost.

An expert associated with the programme said weather fluctuations have emerged as a major concern, mainly due to rising carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles and industries. While the permissible limit of carbon dioxide is 350 parts per million (ppm), levels have at times risen to 412 ppm.

“We will inform participants about how trees absorb carbon dioxide and help reduce pollution. Five to six tree varieties that reduce carbon dioxide more effectively than other species found in Kolkata have been identified. The use of non-conventional energy sources to combat weather fluctuations will also be covered,” said Avijit Mitra, the course coordinator.