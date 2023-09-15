Two crude bombs found near Panchayat Pradhan’s house

Cooch Behar: Two crude bombs were found in front of the house of the Panchayat Pradhan in Jitpur-I area of Dinhata Block 2. The Panchayat Pradhan owes allegiance to the TMC.



Sahebganj Police successfully recovered the bombs.

According to local sources, two crude bombs were found in front of the residence of Pinki Roy Mandal, the head of Burirhat II Gram Panchayat and a resident of Jitpure-I.

At around 8 am on Friday, Pinki Roy Mandal stepped outside her house and noticed the two bombs.

“I don’t know who placed these two bombs in front of our house on Thursday night. This incident appears to be an attempt to create panic in the area. It could be a politically-motivated act,” stated the Pradhan.

Reacting to this, district BJP president, Sukumar Roy, stated: “The Trinamool party is stockpiling bombs and firearms. They may have orchestrated this incident themselves for publicity.”