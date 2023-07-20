Two crude bombs found near Gopalpur Railway line in Mathabhanga 1 block

Cooch Behar: On Thursday afternoon, two crude bombs were found near the railway tracks in Gopalpur in Mathabhanga 1 block. Upon hearing the news of the bombs, locals rushed to the scene and the Mathabhanga police station was immediately notified.

Police officers swiftly arrived at the location and safely confiscated the crude bombs. According to local sources, some fishermen had ventured to the nearby reservoir to catch fish when they stumbled upon the bombs. They promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the police’s timely intervention.

As probe is underway, the Mathabhanga police is conducting inquiries to determine the origin and reason behind the presence of these crude bombs in the reservoir area next to the train tracks.