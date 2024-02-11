Two corpses recovered from house in Raiganj

Raiganj: One Ratan Sarkar was arrested and produced in court on Sunday in connection with the murder of two persons. He has been remanded to 6 days of police custody.

Two corpses covered in blood were recovered from a house at New Ukilpara in Ward 13 of Raiganj on Saturday. One of the deceased has been identified as Tapan Dey (54), a casual worker at the PWD office who was the landlord. The other deceased is yet to be identified. Both of them were allegedly murdered. Police detained a youth in the course of investigation.

Arnab Mandal, the coordinator of Ward 13 of Raiganj municipality said: “Tapan Dey used to live with his only daughter in the house. On Saturday morning, the daughter went to school for her Madhyamik examination. He was alone in the house at that time. At around 10.30 am, local residents informed the police of two corpses in the house. Police arrived and recovered the bodies.

Some people claimed that monetary transactions could have led to the murder of the duo.

Dendup Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police of Raiganj police district said: “The motive behind the murder is not yet known. Investigations are on.”