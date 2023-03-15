Two cops injured in group clash

A clash broke out between two groups of people in Beliaghata late on Tuesday night and according to sources two cops suffered injuries due to stone pelting.

Police have arrested a few accused persons from both groups. According to sources, two bustees are located at ward number 33 of KMC in Beliaghata. Locally those areas are known as bustee numbers 95 and 91.

In both places, a community puja was organised by the local people. It is alleged that there is a long-standing dispute between the people of these two areas over the collection of donations from the residents.

Residents of bustee number 95 alleged that late on Tuesday night suddenly a group of people from bustee number 91 attacked them.

When they retaliated, the situation in the area went beyond control. Within a few moments, police personnel from Phoolbagan Police Station arrived. However, the police were also attacked by the mob.

A large contingent of police controlled the situation at night. Several people from both groups were detained. Early on Wednesday morning, suddenly residents of bustee number 95 put up a blockade on the Beliaghata main road demanding the immediate release of those detained from the area. Police initially tried to convince them to withdraw the blockade but failed. It is alleged that again police were attacked by the mob.