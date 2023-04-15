Two community Pujas mark beginning of Durga Puja preparations

Kolkata: Two big-ticket community Pujas one in South and another in North Kolkata marked the beginning of its Durga Puja proceedings though in a different way on the auspicious occasion of Poila Baisakh (Bengali New Year's Day).



S B Park Sarbojanin popularly known as State Bank Park, Thakurpukur heralded the autumnal ritual with the Khuti Puja followed by the cultural programme by blind and disabled students of NIP NGO.

S B Park Sarbojanin which has stepped into its 53rd year is known for its innovative concept and celebration style and also its unique style of pandals.

Sanjay Majumder, Club President said: “In the past years our Puja has drawn many lakhs of visitors every day. Amid theme Pujas all over, just wait and watch for our part of glitters. We are confident that people would appreciate our effort this year too.”

The occasion was marked by the presence of eminent personalities like MP Mala Roy, Dilip Mondal, Minister of State Transport Department, Bimal Kundu, Sculpture and painter Subrata Gangopadhyay to name a few.

Tala Barowari Durgotsab, in North Kolkata, unveiled its teaser “Jora Thakur Puja Ebar” through a banner that was placed at a strategic location in the area. The banner bears the name of artist Somnath Tamli who will conceptualise the theme of Durga Puja for the club.