Two children from Malda to be awarded for their bravery in Kolkata

Malda: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) is going to award two children from Malda for their acts of bravery, in Kolkata, on November 30.

The award is named ‘Birpurush’ and ‘Birangana’ for boys and girls respectively.

Mursalim, aged 13 years and a student of class 6, of Jhangarpara in Koriali village under the Harishchandrapur Police Station has been selected as the Birpurush of Malda this year for his outstanding endeavour to stop New Jalpaiguri bound Up Kanchanjunga Express by waving his red t-shirt after spotting a huge hole underneath the Railway tracks on September 22.

The train was saved from danger timely. Minister of state for Textile and DRM Katihar felicitated the boy for his outstanding act of bravery.

The Birangana from Malda is a class 8 girl who stopped her early marriage in urge of studying more by calling the childline.

The child protection officials and the police stopped her marriage and rescued her. Later the girl expressed her desire to be a police officer to protect child rights.

Shibendu Sekhar Jana, District child protection officer, said: “Both the children will be taken to Kolkata to receive their awards in a programme to be held on November 30. This is a proud moment for us.”