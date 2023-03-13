Two children die at North Bengal Medical College Hospital

siliguri: Two children died at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) recently. Among them, one child died of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) and the other due to heart failure. Both had tested negative for Adenovirus.

One-month-four-day-old Sonia Parveen from Jalpaiguri died of ARI. “She was suffering from septicemia. After her death, we did an adenovirus test with her saliva sample, but the report came negative. She died due to multi-organ failure,” said Dr Sandip Sengupta, Dean of NBMCH. Sonia had been admitted at the NBMCH from Jalpaiguri on February 22. She was admitted to the Pediatric ward first. Later, she was shifted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on March 9. She died in the wee hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, another child died on Sunday due to heart failure. He was eight-month-old. Druva Roy, a resident of Dhupguri, had been admitted to the hospital a few days back. His adenovirus test report had come negative.

All four saliva samples which had been sent to the Microbiology department’s Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the NBMCH for the adenovirus have tested negative.