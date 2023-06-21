Two cases of unnatural death reported in city

Kolkata: Two cases of unnatural deaths were reported under the jurisdiction of the South West Division of Kolkata Police on Tuesday.



In one of the cases, the body of a deceased man, identified as Sunil Kanti Mazumder, was recovered from his residence bathroom.

The police said that the body moved to Vidyasagar S G Hospital. The man was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The body was sent for inquest and autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death.

In another case, Parnasree Police Station received information at 9:40 am regarding the “accidental fall” of a person named Prasenjit Maity from an under-construction building at 6, Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

Police went to the spot and found the victim was already removed to Vidyasagar Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police came to know that the man was last spotted at around 6:30 am on the fourth-floor rooftop and a witness account suggested that he was a drunkard and had an accidental fall from the rooftop of the lift enclosure. The body was sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.