Two capsule booster pumping stations to come up in Ward 103

Kolkata: In a bid to solve watersupply issues in Ward 103, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has completed a survey of spaces where the civic body plans to soon install two capsule booster pumping stations.



Mayor Firhad Hakim said that KMC has identified spaces in South Park and Sibtala Park.

There, the civic body intends to install two booster capsule booster pumping stations. The survey work for the same has been completed. The survey department has already submitted the reports. Presently, the design and engineering works for the booster pumping stations are ongoing and soon a detailed project report will be prepared and sent to the state government.

“We have also identified the source from where water will be sent to these booster pumping stations. It will be sourced from the treatment plants near Garia Dhalai Bridge and from Jai Hind water treatment plant. In the first one, we are augmenting capacity to 10 MGD and in the latter, to 20 MGD. Once the water treatment plant at Garia is completed, we will source the water from there to send it to these booster pumping stations” Hakim said.

The Mayor said presently the ward is getting water from underground sources but once the project is completed, filtered water will be supplied there from the treatment plant. Residents of the ward said that now they are having to source the water from deep tubewells. But, with the depletion of groundwater level, they are facing a water crisis.

Also, a resident of the ward said that the water is not fit for drinking, with particles floating on the surface.

The KMC has decided to eventually do away with tubewells in all its 144 wards. An official said that several projects relating to the supply of filtered water have already been undertaken to ensure people are not dependent on groundwater sources.