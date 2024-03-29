Two booked under POCSO in a day

Siliguri: Two incidents of rape and molestation came to the fore in Siliguri on Friday. A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter. The incident occurred in a village under Bagdogra Police Station. In another incident, a youth was arrested for allegedly molesting a school student in Siliguri.

According to sources, from the past two months, the 50-year-old man was repeatedly raping his daughter. Her mother also knew about this and she tried to stop him several times. On Friday, when the torture became unbearable, the minor screamed out for help. Hearing this, the locals rushed to their home and beat up the culprit. Later, Bagdogra Police reached the spot and took the accused with them.

The victim’s mother lodged a written complaint against her husband following which he was arrested. Locals also alleged that the accused was involved in a drug trafficking racket. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

In another incident, Mohammad Ibrahim, a youth was arrested for allegedly molesting a school girl.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the girl was returning home from school in the Ganganagar area in Ward 5 in Siliguri.

After the girl’s family lodged a complaint, police arrested the youth from the Fakirtola area on the same night.

Both the accused have been booked under POCSO Act and were produced at Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Friday.