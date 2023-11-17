Two bodies recovered in Siliguri and Rajganj

Siliguri: The body of a youth was found hanging in a house at Naya Bazar area in Ward 8 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday.



The deceased has been identified as Shekhar Sharma (28 years). He was a resident of Ward 7 but for a few years he was staying in the rented house in Ward 8 with his friend Bijay Shah.

He was working in a private organisation.

On Friday afternoon, his body was recovered with injury marks. The Khalpara Out Post Police sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital and detained Bijay for investigation.

Meanwhile, another body of a 55-year-old man was recovered in Mahendranagar area in Rajganj in Jalpaiguri on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Shil (55 years). He had a wife and a daughter. Police have started an investigation for both

the incidents.