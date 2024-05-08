Two bodies found on India-Bangladesh border

Siliguri: Two bodies were recovered by the police from Fakirpara in Phansidewa, Darjeeling from near the Indo-Bangladesh border fence. The deceased have not been identified yet. Police suspect that they could be Bangladeshi infiltrators. The BSF, guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border have also lodged a complaint at the local police station regarding the incident. Police have started an investigation.

According to sources, the two had cut the wires of the border fence and were trying to enter India from Bangladesh via Fakirpara area of Phansidewa under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

Saikat Bhadra, Circle Inspector (CI) of Phansidewa said: “BSF have lodged a complaint that in the wee hours some persons were trying to enter the Indian side by cutting the wired fence. The BSF fired a few rounds to deter them. In the morning the two bodies were found in the area. They were suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals. We are trying to find their identity. Investigation is on.”

On Wednesday morning, BSF jawans and police of Phansidewa reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.