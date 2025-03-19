Two Bengal migrant workers die in Pb and Andhra Pradesh

MALDA/ALIPURDUAR: A tragic accident has plunged the village of Tulshihata Sarkar Para in Harishchandrapur into mourning after the untimely death of Ramzan Ali (35) in Punjab. Ramzan had moved there six months ago with his wife and three young children, hoping to earn a living and return home for Eid. However, fate had other plans.

On Tuesday morning, while collecting and selling plastic scraps in the Karandi area, Ramzan was struck from behind by a speeding truck on a flyover. He died on the spot, leaving his family devastated. His elder brother, Saharaf Ali, shared the family’s grief, saying: “Ramzan was our eldest brother. He had no land and took a Rs 50,000 loan to go to Punjab for work. He promised to come home for Eid, but now he is gone.”

His wife, Lovely Khatun, is inconsolable, unsure of how she will raise their three children. With an elderly mother and no financial support, the family is struggling to bring Ramzan’s body home. Villagers, including Sazarul Islam, have appealed for help from the government and local authorities. The family’s future remains uncertain as they wait for assistance in this moment of unbearable sorrow.

On the other hand, a migrant worker from Bengal has died under suspicious circumstances while working in another state. Ramesh Barman, a 29-year-old resident of Pakriguri on the Assam-Bengal border in Alipurduar district, was found dead inside the premises of a plywood factory in Andhra Pradesh. His family alleges that he was murdered and thrown into a pond within the factory premises.

According to family sources, Ramesh had been employed at the plywood company for a long time. On Saturday, during Holi celebrations, a dispute broke out among his colleagues after a party. Following the altercation, Ramesh went missing.

After receiving news of his disappearance, Ramesh’s father and elder brother borrowed money from neighbors and traveled to Andhra Pradesh from Pakriguri. On Tuesday, his body was discovered floating in a pond inside the factory. His elder brother, Dinesh Barman, speaking over the phone, said: “The autopsy of Ramesh’s decomposed body was conducted on Tuesday. However, due to financial constraints, we were unable to bring the body back to Alipurduar, and he had to be cremated there.”

Meanwhile, the Vimli Police Station in Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh, has registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The family awaits the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.